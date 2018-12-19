People should be proud of the armed forces, remember their sacrifices: JK Guv

Jammu, Dec 19 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Governor SatyaPal Malik said Wednesday that people should be proud of the country's armed forces and their sacrifices, and support families of those killed in the line of duty. People, besides visiting shrines, should also go and meet the families of "martyrs" in villages and contribute for their well being, he said at a function of the state Sainik Welfare department here.The department had organised the event to mark the 2018 armed forces flag day celebration."If we have be most proud of anything in this country, it is our armed forces and their martyrdom. If you cannot participate in their martyrdom, at least you should come forward to remember them", Malik said.There are several organisations and institutions that support widows, parents and children of "martyrs" and "if you (the people) support them even with just a penny, it is big thing", the governor said The sacrifices made by the country's armed forces has no match in the world, he said."Instead of going to shrines (tiraths), including Haridwar, please go and visit the villages of this country where we have martyrs from the armed forces and meet their widows, children and their parents," Malik said.He said the armed forces day, is a day when one can remember the sacrifices made by soldiers and pay respects. "They (personnel of the armed forces) live in the worst conditions, harsh climate, difficult terrains. More Army personnel die in the Siachen glacier sector due to hostile terrain and harsh climate, than they die in wars," he said.The governor said when "we sit in our cosy room in blankets, they (Army jawans) walk in heavy snow to save our country from enemies"."I will urge the society to come forward to help them and I have full hope that the people will remember our martyrs. Let us boost the morale of our armed forces and help them and remember them too", he said.The department had also organised a patriotic song competition in which six teams participated.These teams were selected out of 1,200 schools.Ahead of the programme, school children had visited homes of families of those killed in the line of duty and war heroes and penned their experiences in the form of essays. The best essays were selected and winners were awarded by Governor Malik.On the occasion the Inner Wheel Club and Rotary Club Elite of Jammu, adopted families of those killed in the line of duty.To support non-pensioner widows, financial help was given to 20 of them and the management of a old age home in Jammu, sanctioned a monthly pension scheme for them. PTI AB ANBANB