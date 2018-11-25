People showed full faith in administration's pledge of ensuring peace: Faizabad DM

Ayodhya, Nov 25 (PTI) The VHP's marathon 'Dharam Sabha' for discussing construction of a Ram Temple in Ayodhya pass was held peacefully, with the Faizabad district administration saying people showed faith in its efforts of maintaining law and order.Faizabad DIG Omkar Singh said, "Drones with camera were deployed to keep a vigil on the VHP gathering and all necessary security measures were taken to ensure that peace is maintained."District magistrate Anil Kumar Pathak said, "We pledged to maintain peace and we did what we committed. People showed their full faith in the administration."The Vishwa Hindu Parishad claimed over 3 lakh people attended the congregation as devotees from all walks of life descended here to discuss the way forward for building the temple.The religious congregation which lasted for nearly five hours saw around 50 seers from different ashrams and akhadas taking part in the religious meeting. The VHP's 'Dharam Sabha' is being touted as the largest congregation of 'Ram bhakts' in Ayodhya since the 1992 'kar seva' and it took place less than two weeks ahead of the 26th anniversary of the demolition of the 16th century Babri Mosque, that had triggered unrest in this pilgirm town and riots in other parts of India. PTI CORR NSDNSD