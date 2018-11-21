People still discovering digital platform: Shriya Pilgaonkar

Mumbai, Nov 21 (PTI) Shriya Pilgaonkar, who currently features in the web series "Mirzapur", believes the industry is still discovering the digital medium. Shriya, daughter of accomplished actors Sachin Pilgaonkar and Supriya Pilgaonkar, made her Bollywood acting debut with Shah Rukh Khan starrer "Fan". Shriya feels today creative people have the scope to shine in their own way through web series, which has emerged as one of the popular mediums of story telling."Like, in the case of Mirzapur, (web series) we (female actors) may not have as much screen time as the men but when you watch the show, you will see every person has a good role. We are not passive. However, there is (also) some bad stuff here. People are still discovering it," Shriya told PTI. As there is no censorship on the content available on the web, Shriya says sometimes one can misuse it. "There were two-three web shows that came my way and there was unnecessary making out scenes... Today people use this thing to gain popularity," she adds. She believes the web space is "crowded" but one gets the time to explore oneself as an actor. "When I do web shows, I want to do something that is good and different," she adds.In the Amazon Prime Video Original "Mirzapur", she is happy to play a character that is not the typical "sweet, girl next door" character."Sweetie is fearless, strong girl, she is loyal and fighter. Sometimes you have to spoon feed filmmakers to let them know I am capable of this. I am happy the makers saw me in this role other than sweet, girl-next-door look. And that is the success as an actor." PTI KKP BKBK