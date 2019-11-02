People throng ghats on Chhath Puja

Lucknow, Nov 2 (PTI) Devotees offered prayers to the setting sun on the banks of rivers and ponds in Uttar Pradesh on the occasion of Chhath Puja on Saturday. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath reached the Laxman Mela Ghat in Lucknow and greeted people. "This is a major festival of faith in which the setting sun and the rising sun are worshipped," Adityanath said. "This festival is a live example of association of human being with nature. Through this, there is an enhancement in social harmony and amity." The president of the Lucknow-based Bhojpuri Samaj, Prabhunath Rai, said for the past 34 years, Chhath Pujas were being organised in the state capital, claiming that it is for the first time any chief minister came to the venue. PTI NAVHMB