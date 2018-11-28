People using common mobility card to get 10% discount on DTC buses

New Delhi, Nov 28(PTI) Commuters using common mobility card in Delhi Transport Corporation(DTC) buses will be given a 10 per cent discount in fares from November 30.The public transporter will provide the 10 per cent discount in fares on usage of Delhi Metro Card/Common Mobility Card for purchasing tickets, said a DTC statement.The facility is already available in Cluster buses run by Delhi Integrated Multi Modal Transit System(DIMTS). PTI VIT VIT ANBANB