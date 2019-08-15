People will get benefits of social security schemes at doorsteps soon in Haryana: Khattar

Sonipat, Aug 15 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday said a database of all household families in the state is being prepared "on the pattern of developed countries" to ensure that people get benefits of social security schemes at their doorstep. Khattar was addressing a gathering after unfurling the national flag during the 73rdIndependence Day celebrations here. Earlier, he inspected the parade and took salute from the marching contingent of police, home guard and National Cadet Corps (NCC) and the Bharat Scout and Guides. "A database of all household families in the state is being prepared on the pattern of developed countries so that people get benefits of social security schemes at their doorstep," Khattar said. "As welfare schemes and policies will be prepared keeping in view the requirement of the people, they need not to resort to dharnas or agitations to press for their demands for the schemes," he added. The chief minister further said each family in the state would be provided with a unique Identification number. Congratulating the people of Haryana on the occasion of 73rd Independence Day, Khattar said his government has been working "honestly" for the welfare of all sections of the society. "We are satisfied with our performance but much more needs to be done," he said. The development projects earlier were launched with an aim to reap political benefits, the chief minister alleged. Khattar thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for abrogation of the provisions of Article 370, which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir. Articles 370 and 35A were a major obstacle in connecting people of Jammu and Kashmir with the rest of India, he said. Khattar said it was a "real tribute" to the brave soldiers who sacrificed their lives for the security of people in the Kashmir Valley. The bifurcating of Jammu and Kashmir into two union territories would open new avenues of progress and employment there, he said Describing the Sutlej Yamuna Link (SYL) canal as the lifeline of the state, the chief minister said political parties should refrain from using this issue to further their political interests. "We are also committed to get our share of Ravi-Beas river water," he said. Corruption was rampant in the state when I assumed the charge as the Chief Minister of Haryana, Khattar alleged. "Though it was a tough task but we took it as a challenge and arrested corruption by making use of the Information Technology," he said. Earlier, the chief minister paid tributes at the war memorial. He also planted saplings and exhorted the people to plant maximum plants and also ensures their upkeep. Khattar also honoured the war widows by presenting them with shawls. He also flagged off 15 ambulances allotted to Sonipat district under the National Health mission. PTI CHS VSD AQS