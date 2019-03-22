People will give befitting reply with their votes to those defaming Army: UP min

Lucknow, Mar 22 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh minister Shrikant Sharma said Friday that people will give a befitting reply with their votes to those defaming the Indian Army for vote bank politics. His statement came after Congress leader Sam Pitroda asked the government to come out with "more facts" on the Balakot air strike. "The Congress on directions of its president Rahul Gandhi is involved in demoralising Army men. As part of the deep conspiracy, the SP-BSP and its (Congress) other followers are making absurd statements and humiliating courage and valour of our Army," Sharma said. "Now the entire world is standing with us on this issue. This type of statement is shameful. It (the Congress) remained on back-foot and now when we have taken aggressive stand on act of terrorism, such statements are being issued," he said. Pitroda, chief of Indian Overseas Congress, also said it was good to have a debate, discussion, dialogue and discourse, and it does not amount to questioning anyone. Earlier in the day, using the hashtag 'Janta Maaf Nahi Karegi' (people will not forgive) in a tweet, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also attacked Pitroda. "Loyal courtier of Congress' royal dynasty admits what the nation already knew- Congress was unwilling to respond to forces of terror. This is a New India- we will answer terrorists in a language they understand and with interest!," Modi said. PTI ABN SNESNE