People will give clear message: Rahul on poll results of 5 states

Mohali (Pb), Dec 10 (PTI) A day before the results of the assembly elections in five states, Congress president Rahul Gandhi Monday said people will give a "clear message" and exuded confidence that the BJP will be ousted in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. He attacked the BJP government over the issue of unemployment and farmers' dues, saying the Modi dispensation considered farmers a "liability"."You will see, the elections (in five states) have taken place recently, India will give its message and will give it clearly," the Congress leader said here. Gandhi was delivering an address after the Associated Journals Limited (AJL) announced the re-launch of Hindi newspaper 'Navjivan'. A commemorative publication to mark the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi was also released on the occasion."Main issues are jobs and dues of farmers," he said, adding, "anger is rising in the country"."The reason for this is that the Centre is not able to give jobs to youth. And this is the central challenge before Narendra Modi," the Congress leader said. "From the land of Punjab, I want to say, be it the 21st century or the 22nd century, this country cannot move ahead without farmers...for jobs and farmers, Congress governments in states and at national level when our government will be formed, will have to work in a new way, with 21st century's strategy and we can do this easily because we listen to the voice of India's public," he said."The Congress is fighting to protect institutions and we will win. We will defeat the BJP in the elections and show them their place. But we will have to go ahead. These two issues -- one of jobs and the other one of farmers--will have to be solved," Gandhi said. The Gandhi scion also claimed that every institution in the country was under attack. "Today every institution in the country is being attacked. Supreme Court judges say they are not being allowed to work. A few days back, an Army general made a comment about Modi ji that he had made the Army his personal assetand used it for political gains. The Election Commission is under pressure...every institution in the country is under attack," he alleged. Lt Gen (retd) D S Hooda had recently remarked that it would have been better if the 2016 surgical strikes were carried out secretly, alleging that the prime minister used the military action for "political capital".Gandhi also alleged that media was being "threatened and suppressed" under the present regime. "The press is 'tiger'. It can show the powerful people their place...but if a government has leverage over owners of newspapers and their different businesses, that tiger becomes a 'paper tiger'. It does not have strength or voice. "I do not want to insult you (media). But if you look at today's press, you can find news relating to marriage, cricket, sports, Bollywood songs on the front page. But you will not find problems of farmers, youth and corruption in newspapers. It is not only restricted to national newspapers. "In each state, media has been 'captured' and media says what powerful people want to listen," he said while asserting that media should be "independent"."We are not RSS and BJP people. We learn from criticism. We want newspapers to clearly write if we commit mistakes," Gandhi added. Citing the example of China, the Congress chief said the Chinese government was generating 50,000 jobs in 24 hours."But Modi government is generating 450 jobs for youth in 24hours, this cannot work for the country," he said. The Congress leader, meanwhile, exuded confidence that the BJP government would be ousted from power in the Lok Sabha elections next year. "Opposition parties and Congress were standing against that attack and in 2019, we will oust the BJP government. It (message) has reached deep into the minds of people that BJP and Narendra Modi have to be removed," he alleged.Drawing a comparison between the functioning of Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Gandhi said, "Be it Modi or RSS, they think what they have in their heart and mind is right and what others have in their heart and mind has no meaning. "But we (Congress) listen to the voice of people and do what the public says. This is the difference between Congress and BJP," he said. The Congress chief also showered praise on former prime minister Manmohan Singh, who was also present on this occasion, for working with humility and respect."Manmohan Singh should be bestowed 'Faqar-e-Sansar'.He ran the country with humility, love and respect. At international stage, he showed the way of working to world leaders, presidents and prime ministers," he said.The poll results for the five states of Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Mizoram, Rajasthan and Telangana will be announced on Tuesday.