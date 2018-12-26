People's Conference fields Irfan Ansari as candidate for Srinagar LS seat

Srinagar, Dec 26 (PTI) The People's Conference, headed by Sajad Lone, decided Wednesday to field Irfan Ansari as its candidate for Srinagar Lok Sabha constituency in the 2019 general elections. Irfan Ansari is brother of former minister Imran Ansari, who left PDP to protest nepotism and dynastic supremacy in the party led by Mehbooba Mufti. "The core group of @JKPC_ met and decided to field Mr Irfan Raza Ansari as it parliamentary candidate from Srinagar parliamentary constituency for the 2019 general elections." Lone wrote on Twitter. "I wish him the best of luck. And hope that he will make a brilliant young parliamentarian. Time for change," he said. PTI MIJ AAR