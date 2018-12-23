Peoples Conference will come out with vision document: Lone

Jammu, Dec 23 (PTI) Peoples Conference chairman Sajad Lone said Sunday his party will come out with a vision document to ensure overall development of Jammu and Kashmir."Decentralization, liberalization and privatization is the core of economic philosophy of our party aimed at overall development of the state," Lone said while welcoming /Rseveral prominent persons, including a former legislator, to the party. /RFormer MLA Zanskar Syed Mohammad Baqir Rizvi, former PDP spokesperson Abhijeet Jasrotia, lawyers Abrar Ahmad Khan and Irfan Inqlabi, Parshotam Kumar, Ashish Pandita and Nitin Jamwal joined the party in presence of Lone and senior leader Imran Reza Ansari. /RRizvi won the 2014 Assembly polls as an Independent from Zanskar constituency of Ladakh region and later became part of the PDP-BJP government. He was appointed as a minister as well as the vice-chairman of the building and other construction workers' welfare board.However, he was removed from the post in April last year. Replying to a question about NC president Farooq Abdullah promising regional autonomy to the state within 30 days if his party comes to power, Lone said "Farooq is talking about regional autonomy but he should be asked what happened to the earlier autonomy resolution passed by his government and thrown to the dustbin by the NDA government at a time when his son was a minister at the Centre".After his resolution was rejected, neither NC ended its alliance with the NDA nor his son resigned, Lone said."Both the parties (PDP and NC) have lust for power and nothing else," he said. Lone said that the "two family rule", pampered by establishment all around, never allowed any third person."Whosoever tried or raised his voice failed to survive politically or physically and forced out of political landscape. I am feeling happy that in the shape of my party, an institution has evolved, he said. He said Peoples Conference will emerge and bring the change."We are trying to spread our party's presence to every nook and corner of the state. We believe Jammu and Kashmir is a monolithic entity," he said.He said the party has decided to fight the upcoming parliamentary and state elections on its own."We are fighting the parliamentary elections from three seats initially but we will fight the assembly elections from all the constituencies," he said adding a final decision, however, would be taken once the elections are announced. Lone said his party will not go for an alliance with any political party. PTI TAS DPB