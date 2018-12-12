People's desire for change led to BJP's loss in MP, C'garh: Athawale

New Delhi, Dec 12 (PTI) People's desire to "bring about a change" led to the BJP's loss in the recently concluded assembly polls in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, Union Minister Ramdas Athawale said on Wednesday.He claimed that though the Congress will better its tally in 2019 Lok Sabha election, the Bharatiya Janata Party-led NDA will return to power under the leadership of Narendra Modi."In Chhattisgarh and MP, the BJP was in power for 15 years, so there was feeling among the people to bring about a change. Rajasthan has witnessed formation of (different) governments every five years," the chief of Republican Party of India (Athawale), an NDA ally, said.Athawale said despite wins in the three states, the Congress will not gain much in 2019 elections."The Congress will not benefit much, though its number of seats may go up to 60-70 and BJP may lose some seats in 2019," Athawale said.In 2014 parliamentary elections, the Congress had won 44 seats while the BJP bagged 282 seats."The loss of the BJP in three states will not have much of a negative impact in 2019 polls. I do not think there will be much of a problem and the NDA will form the government under the leadership of Narendra Modi," the Union minister said. PTI VIT TDS DIVDIV