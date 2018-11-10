People's organisations should not be 'lackeys' of those in power: RSS chief

New Delhi, Nov 10 (PTI) Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat Saturday said "people's organisations" should not be "lackeys" of those in power and stay away from power politics. Speaking at an event organised in the memory of Dattopant Thengadi, the founder of RSS affiliate Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh, Bhagwat said the governing system has to work as per the Constitution and vigilant citizens led by "Lok Sangathan" (people's organisations) will have to ensure it. "What is the guarantee that the governing system (satta) will follow the Constitution? The guarantee is vigilant citizens led by people's organisations and hence, they should not be lackeys of power," he said. The RSS chief said there are several people in power who are willing to bring changes, but their hands are tied due to the existing system. "People's organisations should stay away from politics of power...Power is a system. Being a part of system, power never helps bring changes. In power, there are several persons who want changes, but their hands are tied due to the system of power," Bhagwat said. Speaking about the life of Thengadi, Bhagwat said that everyone should follow his life. "We have to see his (Thengadi) life as per his ideology. We also have to see what emotions he filled in the organisations set up by him," the RSS chief added. PTI BUN KR SMN