PeopleStrong launches products for improving recruitment

New Delhi, Jan 17 (PTI) HR Solutions and Technology Company PeopleStrong today announced the launch of two products aimed at improving recruitment activity, employee experience and productivity.

PeopleStrongs Matchmaking product (Alt Recruit) gives the power to a hiring manager and recruiter to get the best job fit and ready-to-hire talent with a confidence level of 90 per cent.

The other product Alt One will give businesses the power and ease of accessing any work or work life related product in a single click, a company release said.

"The world of work is constantly changing with AI and Machine learning becoming a part of life, and its about time that the HR teams adopt this change. The impact both these products can create is phenomenal and we are happy to support in this journey," said Pankaj Bansal, Co-founder and CEO, PeopleStrong. PTI DRR SBT