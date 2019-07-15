PeopleStrong Rebrands its Recruitment Business as Taggd

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) - 'Taggd' brings together Technology, Intelligence and Advisory for permanent hiring- Taggd aims to combine Data and Human Knowledge with the power to Choose the Right TalentGURUGRAM, India, July 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PeopleStrong, India's leading HR Technology and Talent Acquisition Solutions provider today announced the launch of 'Taggd' - an independent brand for its recruitment solutions business. With 'Taggd',PeopleStrong's Recruitment business will aim for a bigger share in the country's growing recruitment market as more organizations opt for Digital Recruitment (RPO) solutions to meet the talent needs of their business. Alongside, the brand PeopleStrong will continue to operate in the Enterprise Technology space with products in the areas of HR technology, collaboration, machine learning and analytics.Speaking on the development, Devashish Sharma, Founding Member and Chief Business Officer, Taggd, shared, "These are exciting times for our Recruitment business and in a market which is growing at CAGR of about 30% (highest globally), we felt that as a leading player in the space, we needed to bring in more focus to grow and innovate. This new identity will help us achieve this goal."As per analysts' estimates, the size of the recruitment market for permanent hiring in India is about $1.8 billion. While the Recruitment Process Outsourcing segment might not have the largest share, it is probably the fastest growing one."In the past few years, we have seen adoption of digital recruitment solutions increase, especially in the new Internet segments too. While historically, large enterprises in traditional sectors saw a business case in RPO offering, however today, even new gen start-ups which are scaling are able to derive immense business benefits," added Devashish.Under the Taggd brand, the company will continue to deliver Recruitment Solutions across 14+ sectors with its trademark business and recruitment process expertise, wider reach and access to a robust tech stack. The company currently owns about 15% of the market and is expecting to increase its share to 25% by 2022.Taggd already has marquee names like Honeywell, Wipro, Mahindra & Mahindra, Tata Motors, Oyo, Swiggy and Renault Nissan as its customers.About TaggdTaggd, a PeopleStrong recruitment solutions brand, combines the power of data and human knowledge to bring advanced talent acquisition solutions that change how businesses work and deliver. With more than 13 years of experience in managing permanent recruitment for over 60,000 positions annually, PeopleStrong, the largest recruitment solutions brand from India will now be operated under the brand name Taggd. Taggd will offer comprehensive recruitment solutions across 14 industries, like technology, engineering, pharma and automotive; with roles in the frontline, lateral and executive.Over the years, we have developed business understanding, recruitment expertise, talent network access, data intelligence and access to a robust tech stack to deliver business gains. Some of our leading enterprise customers include Wipro, Honeywell, Mahindra & Mahindra, Tata Motors, Renault Nissan, Oyo, Swiggy amongst other national and multi-national brands. Nelson Hall, one of the leading global analyst firms has rated us amongst leaders in the RPO NEAT Matrix.To know more, please visit www.taggd.in PWRPWR