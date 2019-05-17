Peppa Pig and her Brother George Finally Arrive in India

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) MUMBAI, May 17, 2019/PRNewswire/ --~ Entertainment One charts an immersive experience and a host of surprises for their little fans in India ~ Kids and adults at the airport were in for a great surprise when adorable little Peppa Pig and her brother George arrived at the International Airport in Mumbai. Bags in hand, trolleys on the roll, and their friendly attitude on their sleeve - the characters were seen being greeted not only by their little fans but adults too.(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/888878/Entertainment_One_Peppa_Pig.jpg)There has been a groundswell of affection for Peppa Pig since the animated TV series first launched in India in June 2016 on Voot Kids before making its debut on Nick Jr India in January 2017. It is now amongst the most popular shows on these platforms in India.Entertainment One (eOne) has unveiled details of its expansion in India with the launch of new categories, which are set to deepen the brand's retail penetration in the market. In association with Viacom18 Consumer Products, the brand's first touring stage show and a marketing initiative to tie-in with the Cricket World Cup will accelerate consumer engagement across India throughout 2019.To capitalise on the cricket craze sweeping the nation this summer, eOne is also running a two-month long marketing campaign in partnership with Voot Kids, Nick Jr, Hamleys, Save the Children and the UK Government, to celebrate the Cricket World Cup."We have seen demand for Peppa Pig build steadily since the show launched in India in 2016 and we're delighted to be adding new partners and expanded product lines that will further increase its retail footprint," said eOne's Ami Dieckman, Senior Vice President, Licensing - International, at Family & Brands. "Live activations continue to support our strategy for growth in this key market and we look forward to creating memories for Peppa's many fans in India.""Just like cricket, Peppa Pig enjoys huge popularity and following in India. Our initiative to bring Peppa Pig and George Pig to the country right before the World Cup will be a wonderful opportunity for our fans to engage in a delightful experience and enjoy the sport in an interesting way. With an array of fun activities planned, we are sure this engagement would be a great hit amongst our fans in India," said Viacom18's Saugato Bhowmik Business Head- Consumer Products, INS & Voot Kids.About Entertainment One Entertainment One Ltd. (LSE:ETO) is a global independent studio that specialises in the development, acquisition, production, financing, distribution and sales of entertainment content. The Company's diversified expertise spans across film, television and music production and sales; family programming, merchandising and licensing; digital content; and live entertainment. Through its global reach and expansive scale, powered by deep local market knowledge, the Company delivers the best content to the world. Entertainment One's robust network includes international feature film distribution company Sierra/Affinity; Amblin Partners with DreamWorks Studios, Participant Media, and Reliance Entertainment; Makeready with Brad Weston; unscripted television production companies Whizz Kid Entertainment and Renegade 83; live entertainment leaders Round Room Live; world-class music labels Dualtone Music Group and Last Gang; innovative music platform Audio Network; and award-winning emerging content and technology studio Secret Location. About Viacom18 Consumer Products Viacom18 Consumer Products is a significant player in an evolving licensing and merchandising business with a diverse portfolio. By creating exciting and engaging products, we aim to bring alive our brands and characters to our fans. Through various associations, Viacom18 has cut beyond the conventional L & M categories, providing a slice of its brands to the consumers.Our mission is to create a unique brand experience across ages by bringing Viacom18's most favoured brands like MTV, Roadies, South Park, COLORS, Nickelodeon, in addition to a growing portfolio of acquired third party brands such as Peppa Pig, Masha and the Bear, PJ Masks- to name a few, to life through innovative and exciting merchandise.At Viacom18 Consumer Products, we aim to continuously create enchanting products to reach out to infants, kids, tweens, teens and young.Source: Entertainment One PWRPWR