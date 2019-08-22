Perfetti Van Melle India Expands Center fresh Brand Portfolio With Launch of Center fresh 3 Layer Gum

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) Brand aims to strengthen its portfolio offerings in the 'fresh breath' space Brand ropes in Southern superstar Samantha Akkineni as its brand ambassador Product promises 'long-lasting fresh breath'; Priced at Rs. 5, the offering will be available in Peppermint & Strawberry flavoursNEW DELHI, Aug. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2019, Center fresh - the iconic chewing gum brand from Perfetti Van Melle, celebrates its 25th anniversary in India. And in this milestone year, the brand has launched a new innovative product - Center fresh 3 Layer gum.The product is a unique combination of fondant with special cooling ingredients sandwiched between layers of gum and promises 'fresh breath that lasts long'. Introduced in a multi-pack that has tear-refold packaging, the brand is targeting consumers who have an on-the-go lifestyle and require fresh breath for extended periods. The offering will be available in Peppermint and Strawberry flavours at price of Rs. 5 (pack of 4 gums). The product will also be available in a sugar-free variant priced at Rs. 25 (pack of 7 gums) exclusively in Modern Trade stores and e-commerce sites.The brand has associated with youth icon and southern movie celebrity - Samantha Akkineni, as the brand ambassador, and she will be seen in the Center fresh 3-layer gum launch campaign. The launch would be supported through a 360-degree campaign on TV, Digital, and cinema.Speaking on the new launch, Rajesh Ramakrishnan - Managing Director, Perfetti Van Melle India, said, "Center fresh is one of our power brands in India. The brand enjoys immense love and trust with the Indian consumer. We plan to own the 'fresh breath confidence' space through multiple product offerings under Center fresh, which are tailored for different consumption occasions."Speaking on the new launch, Rohit Kapoor - Director Marketing, Perfetti Van Melle India, said, "Fresh Breath is one of the fastest growing need spaces within confectionary today owing to the growing consciousness around the concept and Center fresh is synonymous with fresh breath. With the launch of Center fresh 3 Layer gum, the brand wants to cater to consumers who are looking for long-lasting fresh breath experience, all through the day. Center fresh 3-layer gum offering, further strengthens the brand portfolio, which has offerings across formats and different fresh breath need states."Speaking on the new brand ambassador Samantha, Rohit said, "Samantha endorsing the brand has been a natural choice. Her youthful and confident personality deeply resonates with that of the brand and we are sure that with Samantha on-board Center fresh is going to have a strong and loyal consumer connect."Commenting on the new offering and partnership, Samantha Akkineni - Brand Ambassador, said, "For me, Center fresh represents everything that is youthful, stylish and refreshing. Center fresh 3 Layer gum promises long-lasting fresh breath, which is what everyone of us needs to feel confident all day and the product has already become one of my handbag essentials."The launch TVC showcases a familiar setting where one needs long-lasting fresh breath to impress someone. The new commercial tells a story of a young guy who meets a girl he likes from the get-go, while travelling in a bus. The guy strikes a conversation with her and impresses her with his mesmerizing fresh breath, thanks to Center fresh 3 Layer gum. The duo remain engrossed in the conversation till the bus conductor interrupts them, and they realize they have lost track of time and are the last ones left on the bus. All through the journey, the guy impresses the girl with his fresh breath confidence. The TVC also features Internet celebrity Ayush Mehra.Explaining the thought behind the advertising, Anurag Agnihotri (Executive Creative Director), Ogilvy India, says, "Center fresh 3 Layer gum offers you fresh breath that lasts long. For a youngster, it means having the fresh breath confidence to carry through long conversations with someone special. We brought this out in a boy-meets-girl story in a bus in which the conversation continues till the end of the journey. It may be the beginning of a romance or it may not lead anywhere, but it leaves you with a good feeling. That's what we have tried to capture."About Center freshCenter fresh, one of the power brands of Perfetti van Melle India, has won the love and trust of the consumers and has become synonymous with chewing gums and fresh breath confidence. The brand gained popularity for its clutter breaking advertising campaigns and memorable taglines. Over the last few months, the brand has extended into offerings across formats like power mints with the same promise of 'Fresh Breath to impress'.About Perfetti Van Melle India Pvt. Ltd.Perfetti Van Melle India Pvt. Ltd. (PVMI) started operations in India in 1994, and is a renowned manufacturer, distributor and marketer of several high-quality confectionery brands. Over the years the company has expanded its portfolio and distribution and has maintained its market leadership. The company at present has a diverse portfolio of brands across segments (i.e. candies, jellies, gums & chewies) which it sells through various channels across the country. As a marketer, PVMI has always been known for its iconic and entertaining advertising. PVMI is a fully owned subsidiary of the global confectionary conglomerate Perfetti Van Melle, headquartered in Amsterdam. Visit: http://www.perfettivanmelle.in