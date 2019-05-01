Performance of 'govt' below par on several parameters: Survey

New Delhi, May 1 (PTI) The performance of the "government" as regards the three top priorities of voters -- traffic congestion, pollution and better employment opportunities -- has been below average, according to a survey carried out by an NGO.The Association of Democratic Reforms (ADR) carried out a voter survey titled "NCT of Delhi Survey 2018" to identify three things -- voters' priorities on specific governance issues, voters' ratings of the government's performance on those issues and factors influencing voting behaviour -- ahead of the Lok Sabha polls. The survey was conducted between October, 2018 and December, 2018. It covered approximately 3,500 respondents across the seven parliamentary constituencies of the national capital.According to a representative of the NGO, the questions in the survey were "not specific to any particular government".The performance of the "government" on all top three voters' priorities of traffic congestion (2.27 on a scale of 5), water and air pollution (2.29) and better employment opportunities (2.29) was rated as "Below Average".The survey also said the "government" had performed poorly under the heads of Empowerment of Women and Security (1.85) and Noise Pollution (2.27) in urban Delhi.However, the "government" scored above 3 under the parameters of providing better transport facilities and drinking water.The performance of the "government" on rural voters' priorities of higher price realisation for farm products (2.12 on a scale of 5), better employment opportunities (2.17) and electricity for agriculture (2.25) was also rated as below average.While deciding which candidate to vote for in an election, 84 per cent of those surveyed said their own opinion mattered the most, followed by those for whom the opinion of their family members (7 per cent) and spouse (5 per cent) mattered the most. PTI SLB RC