Peri-urban farming being implemented in NCR: O P Dhankar

Chandigarh, May 9 (PTI) The concept of peri-urban farming is being implemented in the national capital region at a rapid pace to ensure Rs one lakh per acre income to the farmers, Haryana Minister O P Dhankar said today.

"This initiative of the State Government would help in realising Prime Minister Narendra Modis vision to double the income of farmers by 2022," the animal husbandry, dairying and fisheries minister said.

Dhankar was interacting with Animal Husbandry Minister of Himachal Pradesh Virender Kanwar who called on him at his residence here today, an official release said.

Dhankar said that Himachal Pradesh is well known for its apple production. Apart from this, it also has ample opportunities in the field of horticulture and medicinal plants.

"The farmers of Himachal Pradesh are selling their products by their own branding and packaging, whereas Haryana farmers are hesitating in selling their produce directly in the markets. The farmers should remove this hesitation and identify the market," Dhankar added.

He said that centres of excellence for vegetable and tropical fruits have been set up in Haryana with assistance of Israel.

"Now a modern dairy is being set up in Lala Lajpat Rai University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences in Hisar," he said.

He also informed Kanwar about his recent visit to Brazil and said that a memorandum of understanding has been signed between the Haryana Animal Husbandry Department and Association of Brazilian Cow Breeder for setting up a centre of excellence for improving the breeds of cows in the country with the help of Indian breeds developed in Brazil.

Dhankar said that cows of Indian breed, developed in Brazil, would be brought back to the country to improve the breed of cows here. PTI SUN BAL BAL