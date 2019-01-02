Perimeter Protection and Command Control Systems being installed in nuclear power stations: Govt

New Delhi, Jan 2 (PTI) Perimeter Protection and Command Control Systems, including CCTVs, were being installed at all the nuclear power stations in the country, the government told the Lok Sabha on Wednesday.In a written response to a question, Union minister Jitendra Singh said the activities in this regard were carried out in line with the Department of Atomic Energy's (DAE) security manual and the requirements of the Atomic Energy Regulatory Board."Perimeter Protection and Command Control Systems including CCTVs have been/are being installed at all the nuclear power stations including the Madras Atomic Power Stations (MAPS)," he said.The minister said there were delays in execution due to administrative reasons at the MAPS, but at present, the CCTV and the Perimeter Protection and Command Control System were functional and the final integration testing was in progress."The total expenditure incurred during the last three years at MAPS was Rs 24.35 lakh," said Singh, who is the Minister of State for Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions and Prime Minister's Office (PMO).The PMO also looks after the DAE.In response to another question, Singh said during the recent visit of the French foreign minister to India, both the governments noted that a satisfactory progress had been made regarding the European Pressurised Reactor Project being built by the French government at Jaitapur in Maharashtra. PTI BUN RC