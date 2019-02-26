'Period. End Of Sentence' will help start conversation on menstruation: Maneka

New Delhi, Feb 26 (PTI) Union minister Maneka Gandhi has congratulated the crew of the film "Period. End Of Sentence" on winning an Oscar, saying it has helped in starting a conversation on menstruation and soon "period will end a sentence and not a girl's dream".The movie, directed by Rayka Zehtabchi and produced by Indian producer Guneet Monga's Sikhya Entertainment, has won an award in the Documentary Short Subject Category at the 91st Academy Awards.Congratulating the crew of the film, specially producer Monga, the Women and Child Development minister said the movie has helped in starting a conversation on menstruation and soon "period will end a sentence and not a girl's dream"."Congratulations to the entire crew for picking up a subject so close to my heart and for doing justice to it. I am sure that the conversation has begun and soon Period will end a sentence and not a Girl's dream. A well deserved accolade," she said in a tweet on Sunday.While responding to the tweet, Monga said, "Thank you so much Ma'am. This means a lot to us. We are so happy to be able to represent our nation & our stories at a global stage. We would love to come show you the movie and tell you all about Action India and our foundation Pad Project."The National Commission for Women too congratulated Monga."Period End Of Sentence wins a well-deserved Best Documentary Short Subject at the 91st Academy Awards! The film is about women in Hapur, India and their fight against the stigma of menstruation. Heartiest congratulations to Guneet Monga and her team," the NCW said in a tweet. PTI UZM DPB