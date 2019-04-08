Periyar statue found vandalised in TN

Pudukottai Apr 8 (PTI) A life-size statue of rationalist leader and Dravidian movement founder E V Ramasamy, popularly known as Periyar, was found vandalised at Aranthangi in the district Monday, police said.The statue located near the government hospital was found with the head dislodged and lying on the ground, they said. Local leaders of the Dravidar Kazhagam noticed the damage caused to the statue Monday morning and informed police, demanding that the culprits be arrested immediately. Officials said steps were being taken to repair the statue.DMK president M K Stalin condemned the desecration of the statue. "Not only should stern action be taken against whoever be the destructive forces which acted with the intention to disturb peace during election time but they should be crushed with an iron fist," he said in a tweet.Periyar, who launched the self-respect movement in the state, was a staunch atheist and had founded the Dravidar Kazhagam, the parent organisation of the DMK. PTI Corr SSN VS DVDV