'Perry Mason' gets series order at HBO

Los Angeles, Mar 23 (PTI) Robert Downey Jr-produced "Perry Mason" series has been picked up by HBO.The series, starring "The Americans" actor Matthew Rhys, will be helmed by Tim Van Patten, best known for directing many episodes of "The Sopranos", "Boardwalk Empire" and "Game of Thrones".Rolin Jones and Ron Fitzgerald will be serving as writers and showrunners.Based on characters created by Erle Stanley Gardner, the limited series is set in 1932 Los Angeles and follows the origins of American fiction's most legendary criminal defense lawyer (Rhys). When a child kidnapping case breaks down his door, Mason's relentless pursuit of the truth reveals a fractured city and just maybe, a pathway to redemption for himself.The show will be executive produced by Downey Jr, Susan Downey and Amanda Burrell of Team Downey, along with Jones, Fitzgerald, Joe Horacek and Van Patten. Rhys will also serve as producer. PTI RB RBRB