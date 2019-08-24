scorecardresearch
Personally, deeply saddened by Jaitley's demise: CJI Ranjan Gogoi

New Delhi, Aug 24 (PTI) Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi on Saturday said with the demise of Arun Jaitley, the country has lost "an eminent senior advocate" and "a tall leader"."I am personally, deeply saddened by the passing of Arun Jaitley," the CJI told PTI.Justice Gogoi said on behalf of the country's judiciary, "I express my condolences to his family and pray for the noble soul to rest in peace." PTI RKS RHL

