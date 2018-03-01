PESB recommends Anil Kumar Chaudhary as Chairman of SAIL

New Delhi, Mar 1 (PTI) Government head hunter PESB has recommended the name of Anil Kumar Chaudhary for the top post of state-run Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL). "PESB (Public Enterprises Selection Board) recommended the following name (Anil Kumar Chaudhary) for the post of Chairman, Steel Authority of India Ltd," the government headhunter said. Chaudhary is the director finance of the countrys largest steel maker at present. Besides Chaudhary other candidates who were interviewed by the public enterprises selection board were Moil Director Tanmaya Kumar Pattnaik, SAIL Executive Director Alok Sahay, SAIL Director(Commercial) Soma Mondal and Central Electronics Ltd Chairman and Managing Director Nalin Shinghal, PESB said. Government headhunter late last year had invited applications for the post of SAIL chairman. The incumbent P K Singh, is retiring in June this year. Singh had taken charge as SAIL chairman on 10 December, 2015. Prior to this assignment, Singh was the chief executive officer of SAIL?s Durgapur Steel Plant. PTI SID MR MR