PESO issues 14 licences to distilleries for storage, supply of ethanol to oil firms

New Delhi, Jan 22 (PTI) The Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation (PESO) has issued 14 licences to distilleries for storage and supply of ethanol to oil companies under the Ethanol Blended Petrol programme of the government, the DIPP said Tuesday. PESO, an arm of the department of industrial policy and promotion (DIPP), is a nodal organisation to look after safety requirements in manufacture, storage, transport and use of explosives and petroleum.The organisation has also issued safety measures to 87 distilleries for storage and supply of ethanol to oil firms, the DIPP said in a tweet. Separately, in a series of tweets, the department said that the first phase of the project for tracking and tracing of explosives namely 'System for Explosives Tracking and Tracing (SETT)' was launched on January 1. "Tracking of explosives at box level right from manufacturing to the user on real time basis is being done in the first phase," it said. SETT has been developed by the PESO by involving all stakeholders like explosives manufactures, sellers, users, exporters and importers. It covers 108 explosive manufacturing units in the country which manufacture about 800 types of various brands of explosives.The SETT project will be completed in three phases; tracking will be done at intermediate package level in Phase-II and at unit level in Phase III (final phase). "Final phase of the project will be completed by 2021," it added. The objective of SETT is to develop a fool-proof system for effective tracking of every explosive throughout the supply chain and for tracing of the last legal source of seized/unclaimed explosives. PTI RR MRMR