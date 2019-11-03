Pet Fed festival to be biggest social gathering for pets

New Delhi, Nov 3 (PTI) The annual edition of 'Pet Fed' festival is back where pet lovers can pamper their four-legged fur buddies and reciprocate their love towards them.Organised by Pet Fed India, the festival, now in its sixth edition, will open at the Jayamahal Palace Grounds in Bengaluru on November 16 and 17 before moving to the NSIC Grounds, Okhla in New Delhi on December 28 and 29, and finally going to Mumbai on January 11 and 12. Touted to be the biggest "social gathering for pets" along with a source of infotainment with a flurry of activities and competitions for pets & their parents, the festival is also a platform to bridge the gap between pet parents and new innovations in the pet industry."Amidst a rise in instances of animal cruelty & neglecting of pets, our aim this year is to create a positive experience for people who believe in the golden phrase of a pet being a human's best companion," Akshay Gupta, founder, Pet Fed, said.Limca World Record Holder of 'Biggest Dog Carnival', the festival this time is packed with a booming roster of activities ranging from Security Dog Show, International Cat Show, Fashion Show and dedicated play areas for cats and dogs respectively, along with a separate agility ring for the more active ones."More than 400 products and services from the pet care sector across India and abroad will be exhibited for visitors to make an informed choice for their furry pals", the organisers informed. Also, #AdoptDontShop will be one of the major initiatives in the festival, raising awareness around adoption being an ideal way to bring home a pet instead of buying."The cuteness overload at this festival can brighten up anyones day and the increase in participation every year reflects that India is really making headway towards being a more pet-friendly country", commented Dino Morea, actor and entrepreneur, who is also an investor in Pet Fed.To encourage more people to adopt Indies and give them a loving home, the festival is offering free entry to the parents of Indie/Desi pets. PTI MG MAHMAH