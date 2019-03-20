PETA India urges people to be 'chowkidar' for distressed animals

New Delhi, Mar 20 (PTI) People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India Wednesday urged people to guard distressed animals as "chowkidars", a terminology which got currency due to the political slugfest over it.The organisation, in its latest tweet, called on people to look out for animals in distress and to protect them from abuse by reporting cruelty. "Be a #chowkidar for animals and help guard them against abuse. Here's how: http://petain.vg/4gc ," the PETA tweeted Wednesday.The organisation gave a weblink to contact on to report about cruelty to animals. It also gave an emergency contact number -- 98201 22602-- to help distressed animals.PETA India associate director Sachin Bangera said, "Animals need all the chowkidars they can get and of course, it's our fundamental duty as Indian citizens to ensure that animal-protection laws are followed and to have compassion for animals, as mandated by our Constitution."The word 'chowkidar' went viral on social media shortly after Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched #MainBhiChowkidar campaign, on Twitter.The term has also been used by opposition parties to take digs at the prime minister and his party leaders, who recently prefixed it to their names on Twitter.Chowkidar is the Hindi word for watchman or security guard. PTI AG AG DPBDPB