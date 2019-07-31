PETA India urges people to go vegan to stop animal sufferings ahead of Eid

(Eds: Adding more info) New Delhi, Jul 31 (PTI) Expressing concern about painful killing of goats ahead of Bakra Eid, PETA India has urged people to turn vegan and asked the government to ensure no cruelty was meted out to them.The move comes after People for Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA), animal rights NGO, released a video, shot in Rajasthan's Alwar area, showing goats screaming as they were pinned down and castrated without pain relief. "The video has been released before Eid to make the point that goats suffer terribly whether slaughtered by butchers or others and that they don't want to die. "It shows goats being stuffed in gunny bags and hanging like a luggage bag on two-wheelers. Goats were pinned down and castrated without pain relief, left to suffer from painful conditions without adequate veterinary care," said Nikunj Sharma, Associate Director, PETA. In its letter to Minister of Animal Husbandry, Dairying and Fisheries Giriraj Singh, PETA India has urged the ministry to ensure that castration is performed only with anaesthesia, arrange inspections of facilities where animals are killed, and enforce animal transport and slaughter laws. "From castrating goats without pain relief to denying kids milk to slitting conscious goats' throats, the practices of using these animals for milk and killing them are rife with cruelty," said PETA India Legal Associate Amir Nabi. "PETA India is calling on the government to crack down on these flagrant forms of abuse - and urging kind people everywhere to spare animal suffering by going vegan and celebrating festivals by distributing clothing and fruit to the poor or through other kind actions, rather than hurting animals," the NGO said. Several goats were confined in crowded pens and tethered with ropes so short that the animals could barely move, sticks were forced into baby goats' mouths so that they couldn't drink their mothers' milk, which is sold for human consumption instead, it said. Eid al-Adha or Bakra Eid will be celebrated on August 12. On the occasion, Muslims sacrifice animals, mostly sheep or goats. PTI AG RCJ