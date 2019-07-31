PETA India urges people to go vegan to stop animal sufferings ahead of Eid

New Delhi, Jul 31 (PTI) Expressing concern about painful killing of goats ahead of Bakra Eid, PETA India has urged people to turn vegan and asked the government to ensure no cruelty was meted out to them.The move comes after People for Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA), animal rights NGO, released a video, shot in Rajasthan's Alwar area, showing goats screaming as they were pinned down and castrated without pain relief. "The video has been released before Eid to show that goats suffer terribly whether slaughtered by butchers or others and that they don't want to die," the organisation said in a statement.In its letter to Minister of Animal Husbandry, Dairying and Fisheries Giriraj Singh, PETA India has urged the ministry to ensure that castration is performed only with anaesthesia, arrange inspections of facilities where animals are killed, and enforce animal transport and slaughter laws. Eid al-Adha or Bakra Eid will be celebrated on August 12. On the occasion, Muslims sacrifice animals, mostly sheep or goats. PTI AG RCJ