Peter England Launches ‘Great Fashion @999’ National Campaign with Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Dwayne Bravo and Ravindra Jadeja

Peter England, the leading menswear brand from Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd. joins forces with the champions of Chennai Super Kings to celebrate the fashion extravaganza Great Fashion at 999. The latest campaign highlights the brands offering of different styles across categories starting from Rs. 999. This consolidates the brands commitment to contemporary, smart, casual style at an attractive price point. The campaign features a new TVC released by the brand starring the maestros of Chennai Super Kings, Dwayne Bravo and Ravindra Jadeja along with the legend Mahendra Singh Dhoni.The 30 seconds video puts the spotlight on the cricketing superstars engaging in a light hearted banter. The opening frame takes us backstage where we see Bravo in an assiduous mood readying himself for the upcoming shoot of the new Peter England Commercial. He seems determined to perfect his dialogue delivery, striving to refine his Hindi intonation while an encouraging Dhoni lends a helping hand. The video cuts to the final scene where the audience sees the three cricketing superstars looking top notch and dapper in signature Peter England ensemble as they enact their dialogue in a playful manner. The players are seen styled in understated, relaxed yet distinct pieces from the brands Collection. The campaign will be communicated through promotions on Hot Star, Print, Television and Social Media.YouTube link: www.youtube.com/watch?v=Jq-0rGTLoBA Commenting on the launch Manish Singhai, COO, Peter England said, We are delighted to launch Great Fashion at 999 that has variety of styles to choose from. As a brand, we work towards creating exciting shopping experiences for our customers and with this elaborate offering at an incredible price-point, we are confident that we will hit the right spot. Our wardrobe solutions consist of trendy and contemporary styles which are perfect for every occasion. Quoting on the campaign, Vijay Joseph, Senior Creative Director, DDB Mudra Group said, When you say you have some truly incredible fashion picks at just Rs. 999, theres little else you need to say. Leveraging its partnership with the Chennai Super Kings and putting the camaraderie M S Dhoni, Dwayne Bravo and Ravindra Jadeja share to work, the Peter Englands new Spring Summer collection film says just that: Fashion at Rs. 999. Building a legacy of path-breaking innovations in the world of great fashion, Peter England showcases a range of clothing which reverberates youthful - brilliance, picturesque prints with an alluring play of colors in both primary and muted palette. One can choose from a range of formal shirts, relaxed casual shirts, cargo bottoms, denims, graphic tees, polos, chinos, trousers and Indi-wear. Apart from mainline clothing the brand has an extensive range of Innerwear, accessories and footwear. High-quality construction, clean, ergonomic lines and a distinct casual feel are the hallmark of Peter Englands offering. The vibe is strictly about doing your own thing, at your own time while looking exceptionally fashionable. While versatility, comfort and style are paramount: the brand has a perfect get-up for all occasion in the office, at a lunch appointment or during a night out. About Peter EnglandPeter England is the most loved and the one of the largest menswear brands in India. It sells more than 10 million garments every year across 800+ exclusive stores, 2000+ Multi?brand outlets and across 400+ towns. The brand also holds a strong e-commerce presence. The newest retail offering from the brand called Mens Obsession Store is a large format store which houses over 2000+ unique designs at an unmatched value. The vast collection of latest fashion trend meant for every occasion allows the brand to reach an expanded cohort of customers. Peter England has been voted as India's Most Trusted Apparel Brand for 7 consecutive years by the Economic Times Brand Equity Survey. The brand is committed to offering varied styles across categories starting from an attractive price of Rs. 999. A quintessential British brand, Peter England was first launched in India by Madura Fashion and Lifestyle (previously known as Madura Garments) in the mid?price segment in 1997; the company acquired the world rights for the brand in 2000. What began humbly as a brand of honest shirts in 1997, in India, is today a complete lifestyle brand with merchandise available for every day and for all special occasions With a strong foothold in formal and causal menswear segments Peter England offers great fashion for young men at an attainable price point. The brands formal wear range combines high fashion, impeccable fits along with a wide selection of highly curated looks for the modern professionals who seek individuality. With contemporary styling, easy care fabric and travel friendly features the line ranges from crisp formal shirts, well-tailored suits, jackets and trousers. The casual wear range is a highly eclectic line with a stylish range of washed cotton shirts, denims, cargo bottoms, graphic tees, polo, sweaters and Indie Kurtas. The Elite line from the brand brings together premium formal wear with emphasis on fine detailing with a hint of colour, comfort and panache. While the assorted collection of ties, pocket squares, leather belts, wallets and footwear asserts a distinctive and prominent style statement, the finely crafted vests, boxer shorts and briefs from the newly launched innerwear line from the brand ensures highest comfort and great fit to the wearer. About Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd.Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd. (ABFRL) was formed after the consolidation of the branded apparel businesses of Aditya Birla Group comprising Aditya Birla Nuvo Ltd.s (ABNL) Madura Fashion division and ABNL's subsidiaries Pantaloons Fashion & Retail Limited (PFRL) and Madura Garments Lifestyle Retail Company Limited (MGLRCL) in May 2015. Post the consolidation, PFRL was renamed as Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd. ABFRL is India's No 1 Fashion Lifestyle entity. It hosts India's largest fashion network with over 11,000 points of sale, which include, close to 2,500 exclusive ABFRL brand outlets. 