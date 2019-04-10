Peter England Renews Association as ‘The Official Style Partner’ to the Reigning Chennai Super Kings

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with Newsvoir. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) The brand announces its partnership with Hotstar in a bid to connect with the young dynamic and digital consumers Bangalore, Karnataka, India(NewsVoir)This cricketing season, Peter England, the leading menswear brand from Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Limited has once again joined hands with the reigning VIVO IPL Champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the capacity of an Official Style Partner. The brand is also the cheerleading partner and will lend a stylish semblance to the vivacious cheer leading squad. Furthermore, Peter England has also entered into a partnership with Hotstar as an Associate Sponsor for IPL broadcasting. The announcement cements the brands persistent effort to reach out to stylish and tech savvy new age audience. Cricket enthusiasts can now watch youthful and innovative Peter England brand TVCs during the screening of the years biggest cricketing extravaganza on Hotstar. Speaking on the association, Mr. Manish Singhai, Chief Operating Officer, Peter England, said, It is our privilege to partner with Indias most successful cricketing franchisee twice in a row. We are thrilled to welcome Chennai Super Kings to the Peter England family. With this association we want to emphasize once more, the importance of sports for us, both as a source of inspiration for our creativity and as an effective vehicle for reaching our versatile younger consumer. This time we were keen to connect with a discerning, digital audience by teaming up with Hotstar which boasts of phenomenal reach among tech savvy youngsters. This is in sync with our brand objective as our designs are youth centric offering finest quality apparel in fashionable and innovative options catering to all occasions. The chronicle of sports partnership at Peter England is a story with values that encompass commitment to supporting sports which command a global appeal. The brands philosophy has always reflected a winning mindset. The current association with the ruling team CSK is demonstrative of the brands dynamism, innovation and sustainability. As a part of this longstanding relationship, MS Dhoni and team will lend a sartorial edge by donning exclusive styles from Peter Englands latest collections which will be featured in the upcoming brand campaigns. About Peter EnglandPeter England is the most loved and the one of the largest menswear brands in India. It sells more than 10 million garments every year across 700+ exclusive stores, 2000+ Multi?brand outlets across 400+ towns. It has been voted as India's Most Trusted Apparel Brand for 7 consecutive years by the Economic Times Brand Equity Survey. A quintessential British Brand, Peter England was first launched in India by Madura Fashion and Lifestyle (then known as Madura Garments) in the mid?price segment in 1997; the company acquired the world rights for the brand in 2000. What began humbly as a brand of honest shirts in 1997, in India, is today a complete lifestyle brand with merchandise available for every day and for special occasions. Peter England offers a variety of apparels for young men. The casual wear line is slightly more eclectic with a stylish range of washed cotton shirts, denims, cargos, jackets, sweaters and accessories. Peter Englands Elite offers premium formal wear for professionals. Peter England also has a unique retail format called Peter England Generation that presents the cycle of an entire generation. About Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail LimitedAditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd. (ABFRL) was formed after the consolidation of the branded apparel businesses of Aditya Birla Group comprising Aditya Birla Nuvo Ltd.s (ABNL) Madura Fashion division and ABNL's subsidiaries Pantaloons Fashion & Retail Limited (PFRL) and Madura Garments Lifestyle Retail Company Limited (MGLRCL) in May 2015. Post the consolidation, PFRL was renamed as Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd. ABFRL is India's No 1. Fashion Lifestyle entity. It hosts India's largest fashion network with over 11,000 points of sale, which include, close to 2,500 exclusive ABFRL brand outlets in over 700+ cities and towns. Image 1:CSK Cheerleaders styled in Peter England Image 2: CSK warriors styled in Peter England PWRPWR