Peter England's Newest ‘Fresh Mints’ Campaign Goes Live

Peter England, the leading menswear brand from Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Limited presents Mint Collection, a range of formal shirts in refreshing shades of green through its campaign Fresh Mints. Building a heritage of path-breaking innovations in the world of fashion-conscious, Peter England has beautifully weaved in elements of nature in the fabric. The new collection of shirts are infused with fresh mint fragrance that keeps one refreshed. The line promises a sophisticated and modern look, in some of the vivacious and trendy shades of mint. The concept is inspired by a fresh summery palette that rejuvenates your wardrobe. Whether it is an afternoon lunch with clients or a get together with family, this color will give you an instant summer makeover. The new offering will be communicated through promotions on IPL Hotstar, Cinemas, and Social Media. Commenting on the launch Manish Singhai, COO, Peter England said, Innovation continues to be at the center of our offering to redefine mens wardrobe. This season we are happy to present Mint Collection a special line which lives up to this promise. We will continue to excite our customers by delivering a stylish wardrobe that gives them a chance to make a fashion statement at work. The TVC has been co-created by international magician Zach King and conceptualized by the DDB Mudra Group. The light-hearted TVC features a young man sporting a formal dull colored shirt, extending apologies for being late. He tries dodging the objects that are thrown at him with an intention of hitting him but is taken by surprise as his shirt changes its color into a fresh shade of green on being hit by mint leaves, thereby giving him an instant makeover. Quoting on the campaign, Vijay Joseph, Senior Creative Director, DDB Mudra Group said, The singular theme for Peter England is delight through discovery. Which is why went back to collaborating with YouTube superstar / edit wizard Zach King for a second season. The intent was to create films that are as delightful as the Peter England collections themselves. The fresh mint coloured shirt collection film is one such exploration. And there are more films where that one came from. The collection has been launched all the Peter England outlets and is priced at Rs. 1499 onwards. So, this summer elevate your summer look with soothing colors that never go out of fashion! About Peter EnglandPeter England is the most loved and the one of the largest menswear brands in India. It sells more than 10 million garments every year across 700+ exclusive stores, 2000+ Multi?brand outlets across 400+ towns. It has been voted as India's Most Trusted Apparel Brand for 7 consecutive years by the Economic Times Brand Equity Survey. A quintessential British Brand, Peter England was first launched in India by Madura Fashion and Lifestyle (then known as Madura Garments) in the mid?price segment in 1997; the company acquired the world rights for the brand in 2000. What began humbly as a brand of honest shirts in 1997, in India, is today a complete lifestyle brand with merchandise available for every day and for special occasions. Peter England offers a variety of apparels for young men. The casual wear line is slightly more eclectic with a stylish range of washed cotton shirts, denims, cargos, jackets, sweaters and accessories. Peter Englands Elite offers premium formal wear for professionals. Peter England also has a unique retail format called Peter England Generation that presents the cycle of an entire generation. About Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail LimitedAditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd. (ABFRL) was formed after the consolidation of the branded apparel businesses of Aditya Birla Group comprising Aditya Birla Nuvo Ltd.s (ABNL) Madura Fashion division and ABNL's subsidiaries Pantaloons Fashion & Retail Limited (PFRL) and Madura Garments Lifestyle Retail Company Limited (MGLRCL) in May 2015. Post the consolidation, PFRL was renamed as Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd. ABFRL is India's No 1. Fashion Lifestyle entity. It hosts India's largest fashion network with over 11,000 points of sale, which include, close to 2,500 exclusive ABFRL brand outlets in over 700+ cities and towns.