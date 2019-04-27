Peter Farrelly to direct film set during Vietnam War

Los Angeles, Apr 27 (PTI) Director of 2019's Best Picture Academy Award-winning film "Green Book", Peter Farrelly, is all set to helm a movie with Vietnam War at its backdrop. According to Variety, Farrelly will write and direct an untitled Skydance project based on Joanna Molloy and John "Chickie" Donohue's book "The Greatest Beer Run Ever: A True Story of Friendship Stronger Than War".The book chronicles how Donohue left New York in 1967 to head over to Vietnam and bring his friends messages of supportand beerin the face of anti-war protestors and low morale.Brian Currie and Pete Jones will co-write the script with Farrelly. David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, Don Granger and Andrew Muscato will serve as producers. PTI SHDSHD