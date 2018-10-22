Peter Longo appointed as Cyient Inc Chairman

New Delhi, Oct 22 (PTI) IT firm Cyient Monday said it has appointed Peter F Longo as the chairman of its business unit, Cyient Inc. Besides, it has also appointed Vikas Sehgal as an independent director to the board of Cyient, it said in a statement. Both appointments are effective October 1, 2018, it added. "With Longo's induction, the Cyient, Inc board will be further strengthened to provide fiduciary, operational and strategic guidance to the management of Cyient, Inc, which is the largest subsidiary of the company," the statement said. Longo recently retired from United Technologies Corporation (UTC), where his last role was as the senior vice president of operations. "As Cyient grows, we will greatly benefit from his guidance and support on maturing our systems and processes to be in line with the best in the world. Peter also brings significant experience in operations and supply chain management which are an important part of our S3 strategy to design, build and maintain products and solutions," Cyient Executive Chairman BVR Mohan Reddy said. With Sehgal's appointment as an independent director, Cyient Ltd's board will expand to 10 directors, six of whom serve as the independent directors, it added. Sehgal is the executive vice chairman of Rothschild Global Advisory for South and South East Asian region. Since January 2016, he has been an advisor to the Indian government, working closely with the office of the Prime Minister of India, the Ministry of Heavy Industries and the Ministry of Trade and Commerce. He has previously served on the board of Cyient from 2012 to 2014. PTI SR SHWSHW