Peters Surgical invests over 5 mn euros to expand manufacturing facility in India

New Delhi, Nov 20 (PTI) French medical devices maker Peters Surgical Tuesday said it has invested over 5 million euros (around Rs 40 crore) to expand its manufacturing facility in India which has helped increase the production capacity to 33 million surgical sutures a year. The company is also planning to manufacture more products such as surgical clips, single use instruments for laparoscopic surgery, surgical meshes and tissue glues at its Manesar facility in Haryana. "We have expanded the capacity of our manufacturing plant to 33 million surgical sutures per year from 9 million sutures earlier," Peters Surgical Group CEO Thierry Herbreteau told PTI. This manufacturing site will serve not only the patients in India but also in other countries, he added. "The company also plans to introduce and make more products in our portfolio such as surgical clips, surgical glue and laparoscopic instruments in India," Herbreteau said. On the investment the company has made for upgrading the facility, he said: "It is over 5 million euros." On being asked if the company was also looking to increase its workforce in India, Herbreteau said: "From the current 230 people we have at present, in next 5 years, the number would go up to 500." The company is also planning to build a research and development, IT and logistic hub in India, it said in a statement. On its growth and expansion plans in India, Herbreteau said the company is looking for acquisitions to complete the company's portfolio of products and expand its distribution network. PTI AKT SHWMKJ