Petition filed in Muzaffarpur court against Chandrababu Naidu's 'Bihari dacoit' remark

Muzaffarpur (Bihar), Mar 23 (PTI) A petition was filed before a court here on Saturday against Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu for calling Janata Dal (United) vice president Prashant Kishor a "Bihari dacoit".The petition was filed before the court of Chief Judicial Magistrate S K Tiwari by local advocate Sudhir Kumar Ojha and the matter has been posted for hearing on March 28.Ojha has said in his complaint that he felt "insulted" upon reading in newspapers the remark made by Naidu which smacked of "regional bias".Naidu made the controversial remark while addressing a rally in Andhra Pradesh's Ongole on Monday.He also accused Kishor, a poll strategist-turned-politician, of deleting lakhs of voters in the state, besides giving "criminal advice" to his rival in Andhra Pradesh, the YSR Congress Party.Kishor took to Twitter to hit back at Naidu. "An imminent defeat can rattle even the most seasoned politicians. So I am not surprised with the baseless allegations," the JD(U) leader tweeted on Tuesday.Kishor alleged that Naidu's use of derogatory language showed his "prejudice and malice against Bihar".