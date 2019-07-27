Petition in Bihar court against intellectuals who wrote to PM on hate crimes

Muzaffarpur (Bihar), Jul 27 (PTI) A petition was filedin a Bihar court on Saturday against 49 eminent citizens,who had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on lynching ofminorities and hate crimes, seeking slapping of sedition and other charges.The petition was filed by an advocate before thecourt of Chief Judicial Magistrate under different sections ofthe Indian Penal Code, relating to sedition, imputations andassertions prejudicial to national-integration and hurtingreligious feelings.Petitioner Sudhir Kumar Ojha has also named actressKangana Ranaut and directors Madhur Bhandarkar and VivekAgnihotri, who were among 61 high-profile personalities tocounter the letter, as "witnesses".Ojha alleged that the 49 signatories to the letter had,by their act, "tarnished the image of the country andundermining the impressive performance of the Prime Minister"and also charged them with "supporting secessionisttendencies".The matter is likely to come up for hearing on August3.On Tuesday, 49 personalities, including filmmakersMani Ratnam, Anurag Kashyap, Shyam Benegal and Aparna Sen aswell as vocalist Shubha Mudgal and historian Ramchandra Guha,had expressed concern at the number of "religiousidentity-based hate crimes".They also noted that 'Jai Shri Ram' has become aprovocative war cry with many lynching incidents taking place in itsname.Sixty-one intellectuals, including lyricist PrasoonJoshi and singer Malini Awasthi, responded with a counter statement on Friday against "selective outrage and false narratives"."It (the July 23 letter) is aimed at tarnishing India's international standing and to negatively portray the prime minister's untiring efforts to effectuate governance on the foundations of positive nationalism and humanism which is the core of Indianness," the statement read. PTI CORR NAC BDC RBT DPB