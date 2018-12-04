Petition in HC against Kedarnath movie

Nainital, Dec 4 (PTI) A petition was filed Tuesday in the Uttarakhand High Court against "Kedarnath" movie, accusing it of hurting sentiments of Hindus.The PIL filed by Swami Darshan Bharti alleges the movie is an "ugly taint" on the Hindu shrine.One of the allegations in the PIL is that Lord Kedarnath has been insulted in the film.The PIL also claims that the movie trailer shows that Muslims have been residing in the area for ages while there are no residents from the community in the area.The Sushant Singh Rajput-Sara Ali Khan starer is scheduled to be released later this month. Made against the backdrop of 2013 Kedarnath tragedy, the film is about the love affair between a Muslim porter and a Hindu girl on a pilgrimage to the centuries old shrine. PTI CORR ALM DPB