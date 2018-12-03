Petition in HC challenging Maha govt's Maratha quota move

Mumbai, Dec 3 (PTI) A petition was filed Monday in the Bombay High Court challenging the Maharashtra government's decision to grant 16 per cent reservation in education and government jobs to the Maratha community.Advocate Gunaratan Sadavarte, appearing for petitioner Jayashree Patil, claimed the state government's decision was violative of Supreme Court orders which says that reservation in any state should not exceed 50 per cent.Sadavarte is likely to mention the petition before a division bench of Chief Justice N H Patil and Justice M S Karnik on December 6.Meanwhile, the Maharashtra government, on December 1, filed a caveat petition in the high court anticipating challenge to the legislation.The caveat petition has prayed that no order shall be passed in any petition concerning the Maratha reservation legislation without first hearing the state government.On November 29, the Maharashtra legislature passed a bill granting 16 per cent reservation in education and government jobs for the Maratha community under the socially and educationally backward category (SEBC).This 16 per cent quota will be in addition to the existing 52 per cent reservation for other groups, taking the total percentage in the state to 68 per cent.The bill was approved and signed by the Maharashtra governor on November 30.In June last year, the State Backward Class Commission was asked to study the social, financial and educational status of the Maratha community. The commission submitted its report to the government last month. PTI SP BNM KJ