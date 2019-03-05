Petition seeking removal of farmers from Amritsar-Delhi rail track filed

Chandigarh, Mar 5 (PTI) A petition seeking removal of farmers protesting on Amritsar-Delhi rail track was filed in the Punjab and Haryana High Court on Tuesday, with the court issuing notices to Punjab, Centre and leaders of farmers' outfit Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee to appear before it on Wednesday.Mohit Kapoor, a Patiala-based resident, filed the petition.Kapoor has sought appropriate directions to the respondents to get the tracks cleared as the blockade by farmers was leading to cancellation or diversion of trains.Farmers have been squatting on the rail tracks in Amritsar in support of their demands, including full loan waiver, stopping auction of land, against arrest of farmers and for payment for sugarcane crop with 15 per cent interest, since March 4.Appearing for the petitioner, senior counsel Arun Gupta submitted to the court that the matter was extremely urgent as Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee members had blocked the movement of the trains by staging a 'dharna' on the track near Jandiala town in Amritsar district.Gupta contended that this route was used for carrying essential items to Army personnel posted on the border and his request for clearance of the rail track assumes significance as the tension between India and Pakistan has been simmering."The court has issued notices to Punjab and Centre for March 6," he said.A bench of Chief Justice Krishna Murari and Justice Arun Palli also issued notices to the president of the farmers' outfit along with two other leaders to appear before it on March 6.During the hearing, Gupta said, the court in its oral observation stated the protesters did not have respect for the jawans.Punjab Advocate General Atul Nanda informed the court that about 85 trains had been cancelled or diverted, affecting about 85,000 passengers.Nanda also said the protesters "forcefully seized" the railway track, despite designated places had been allocated in each district for a peaceful agitation.He submitted that all possible efforts were being made to shift protesters and clear the railway track. PTI CHS VSD ABHABH