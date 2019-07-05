Petrol, diesel, gold and silver set to be dearer

New Delhi, Jul 5 (PTI) A large number of items including petrol, diesel, gold, silver, cigarettes, fully-imported cars and split air conditioners (ACs) will become more expensive due to hike in taxes, as proposed by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the Union Budget for 2019-20. At the same time certain items such as electric vehicle components, camera module and charger of mobile phones and set-top boxes will become cheaper.Following is a list of items that will become costlier: > Petrol and diesel > Cigarettes, hookah and chewing tobacco > Gold and silver > Fully-imported cars > Split air-conditioners > Loudspeakers > Digital video recorders > Imported books > CCTV cameras > Cashew Kernels > Imported plastics > Raw materials for manufacture of soap > Vinyl flooring, tiles > Optical fibre > Ceramic tiles and wall tiles > Imported stainless steel products > Imported auto parts > Newsprint and paper for newspaper and magazines > Marble slabs > Mountings for furnitureFollowing is the list of items that will become cheaper: > Electric vehicle components > Camera module and charger of mobile phones > Set top box > Import of defence equipment, not manufactured in India. PTI SVK RKL ANSANS