Petrol, diesel prices cut for 12th straight day

New Delhi, Oct 29 (PTI) The downward slide in petrol and diesel prices continued on Monday after rates were cut by 30-20 paise a litre on softening international oil prices.Petrol price was cut by 30 paise a litre and now costs Rs 79.75 a litre in Delhi, according to a price notification issued by state-owned oil firms.Diesel rates were reduced by 20 paise to Rs 73.85 a litre.This is the 12th straight daily reduction in rates. In all petrol price has been cut by Rs 3.08 per litre and diesel by Rs 1.84 a litre.The rates are off their record high of Rs 84 per litre for petrol and Rs 75.45 a litre for diesel touched on October 4. On that day, the government decided to cut excise duty on petrol and diesel by Rs 1.50 per litre each and asked state-owned fuel retailers to subsidise by another Re 1 a litre by reducing their margins.Subsequent to this, the petrol price came down to Rs 81.50 per litre and diesel at Rs 72.95 a litre on October 5.However, as the international oil prices continued to rise, the price of petrol and diesel in Delhi increased to Rs 82.83 per litre and Rs 75.69 per litre by October 16. But beginning October 18, international oil prices have been falling and the rupee has also appreciated. PTI ANZBAL