Petrol, diesel to become Rs 5 cheaper in Himachal

Shimla, Oct 4 (PTI) The Himachal Pradesh government has decided to reduce prices of petrol and diesel by Rs 2.50 per litre, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said Thursday. The state government has decided to reduce the value added tax (VAT) on petrol and diesel to effect a Rs 2.50 per litre reduction in fuel prices in order to facilitate the general public, he said after a meeting.Petrol and diesel would be cheaper by Rs 5 per litre in the state with this since the Centre has also decided to reduce the rate of petrol and diesel by Rs 2.50 per litre, he added. PTI DJI MRMR