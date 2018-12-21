Petronet restructures gas supply contract with RasGas

New Delhi, Dec 21 (PTI) Petronet LNG Ltd said Friday it will not buy an additional 1 MMTPA of LNG from RasGas of Qatar following the restructuring the supply agreement with the latter. Petronet LNG Limited in December 2015 announced signing of a binding sale and purchase agreement with RasGas of Qatar (LNG Supplier) for supply of an additional 1 MMTP A of LNG for onward sale to IOCL, BPCL, GAIL and GSPC. At the request of the four entities, the contract has been re-structured by having direct arrangement between the LNG supplier and the Indian entities with effect from January 1, 2019, Petronet LNG said in a BSE filing. Petronet will now continue to provide the storage, receiving and re-gasification services for the above mentioned contract but will not be the buyer of LNG. PTI ABI MRMR