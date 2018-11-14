Pfizer Q2 net profit falls 14% to Rs 95.8 crore

New Delhi, Nov 14 (PTI) Drug firm Pfizer Wednesday reported a 13.81 per cent dip in standalone net profit to Rs 95.8 crore for the quarter ended September 2018.The company had posted a net profit of Rs 111.15 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.Revenue from operations of the company stood at Rs 519.74 crore in the quarter under review. It was Rs 571.11 crore in the September quarter a year ago, Pfizer said in a filing to BSE.Shares of Pfizer were trading at Rs 2,808 apiece in afternoon trade on BSE, down 1.87 per cent from their previous close. PTI SVK MKJ