PFS appoints Pawan Singh as MD & CEO

New Delhi, Oct 4 (PTI) PTC India Financial Services (PFS) Thursday said it has elevated Pawan Singh as MD and CEO for a period of five years.The Board of Directors of PFS in a meeting on Wednesday appointed Singh as MD and CEO with immediate effect for a period of five years or up to the date of superannuation, whichever is earlier, it said.His elevation comes post retirement of Ashok Haldia on September 18.With experience of over 34 years in finance including infrastructure finance, Singh has been with PFS as Director (Finance) and Chief Financial Officer (CFO) for nearly seven years.Prior to joining the board of PFS, Singh served as Director Finance of Delhi Transco, Genco and Holdco.Presently, Singh is on the board of IIFCL Asset Management Company and Board of Governors, MDI Gurgaon.He holds MBA and PhD in management.The board has also reappointed Pravin Tripathi as Independent Director for a period of three years with effect from October 14 and Sanjay Rustagi as CFO with immediate effect. PTI KPM SHW ANU