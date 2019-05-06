PFS reports Rs 37 crore net profit in Q4 FY19

New Delhi, May 6 (PTI) PTC India Financial Services (PFS) Monday reported net profit of Rs 36.76 crore crore in fourth quarter of fiscal 2018-19.The company had posted a loss of Rs 264.68 crore in the January-March quarter of 2017-18.Total revenue during March quarter stood at Rs 331.05 crore, up from Rs 296.75 crore in the year-ago period, it said in a release.For the full fiscal 2018-19, the company registered a net profit of Rs 184.14 crore. It had posted a loss of Rs 100.23 crore in 2017-18. Revenue during the year rose to Rs 1,336.51 crore from Rs 1,185.15 crore.PFS said it sanctioned fresh loans of Rs 5,124 crore last fiscal, while Rs 4,085 crore were disbursed."Last year was challenging year for financial sector as a whole and for NBFCs in particular. We tied over the liquidity challenges and our strategy is to work on all possible dimensions simultaneously so as to strengthen our credit standing," said Pawan Singh - Managing Director & CEO, PFS.Singh said the company will continue to grow in renewable sector in which it has negligible stress and has huge growth opportunities in future."We will also be tapping the growth opportunities in new similar areas of businesses like SBG city gas distribution, annuity based sewage treatment plants, electrical transportation/charging stations, last mile energy efficiency solution," Singh said.Stock of PFS closed 3.69 per cent higher at Rs 16.85 on the BSE. PTI KPM BAL