PGCIL bags consultancy contract from Power Grid Company of Bangladesh

New Delhi, Apr 9 (PTI) State-run transmission utility Power Grid Corp today said it has bagged project management consultancy contract of Rs 21 crore from Power Grid Company of Bangladesh.

"Power Grid has secured Project Management Consultancy Contract for construction of 1x500 MW HVDC Back to Back Station at Comilla North (Bangladesh) to transfer power through Surjamaninagar (India) ? Comilla North (Bangladesh) with an estimated project cost of Rs 1,064 crore and consultancy fee of Rs 21 crore from Power Grid Company of Bangladesh (PGCB)," a Power Grid Corp of India statement said.

The company said it is already providing consultancy for construction of second block of 1x500 MW HVDC Back to Back Station at existing Bheramara Station (Bangladesh). PTI KKS SBT