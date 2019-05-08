PGHHCL Net up 8.25% at Rs 90.11 cr in Jan-Mar

New Delhi, May 8 (PTI) Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd (PGHHCL) Wednesday reported 8.25 per cent increase in net profit at Rs 90.11 crore in the third quarter ended March 31, 2019.The company had posted a net profit of Rs 83.24 crore in the same quarter of last fiscal, PGHHCL said in a regulatory filing. Revenue from operations during the quarter under review stood at Rs 699.34 crore as against Rs 568.89 crore in the year-ago quarter, up 22.93 per cent.Commenting on the performance, PGHHCL Managing Director Madhusudan Gopalan said, "We have delivered strong double-digit growth for the third consecutive quarter this year driven by robust volume growth, category development and execution excellence."The company's "focus on raising the bar on superiority, innovation, improving productivity, and strengthening our organization and culture is delivering strong results in a competitive market environment", he added.PGHHCL said its sales growth during the third quarter was driven by brand fundamentals, product innovation, strength of product portfolio, and improved in-store execution. PTI RKL MR