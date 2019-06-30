Phagwara woman attacked by NRI son, dies

Phagwara, Jun 30 (PTI)A 58-year-old widow, who was assaulted and seriously injured by her NRI son in a village near here early this month, died in a Jalandhar hospital, police said Sunday. A resident of Phagwara's Jagjitpur village, Krishan Kaur had been attacked on June 9 by her son Jaswant Singh with a spade and had suffered critical wounds, requiring her hospitalisation, they added. Rawal Pindi Police Station House Officer Resham Singh Sunday said Jaswant Singh was already arrested earlier for various penal offences, including the attempt to murder, but after the woman's death, the police added section 302 of the IPC for murder. Jaswant is settled in Qatar's capital Doha and had come home for a few days, he said. Inspector Singh said Jaswant had a property dispute with his mother. On her refusal to divide the property as per his wishes, Jaswant Singh allegedly attacked his mother with sharp-edged agricultural implement 'kahi' (spade) on June 9 night at their home, when the woman was living alone, said the SHO. After the incident, the woman was first admitted in a hospital here, but was later referred to Jalandhar hospital where she died Saturday, the SHO said. PTI CORR SUN RAXRAX